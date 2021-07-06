Zomato IPO receives Sebi go-ahead

Food delivery platform Zomato, which filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in April, has received a go-ahead to raise Rs. 8,250 crore through an initial public offer (IPO). The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 7,500 crore and an offer-for-sale to the tune of Rs 750 crore by Info Edge (India) Ltd, according to draft red herring prospectus.

As per the draft papers, proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives; and general corporate purposes. Zomato’s 2019-20 revenue had jumped over two-fold to $394 million (around Rs 2,960 crore) from the previous fiscal year, while its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) loss was around Rs 2,200 crore.

In February, Zomato had raised USD250 million (over Rs 1,800 crore) in funding from Tiger Global, Kora and others, valuing the online food ordering platform at USD5.4 billion.