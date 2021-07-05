Shopping centres, restaurants reopen in Karnataka

Shopping centres, bars and food service outlets across Karnataka reopened today, along with private offices, religious places and public transport.

However, night curfew will continue across the state with restrictions in force from 9pm until 5am.

As offices and business establishments have been allowed to function at full working strength, traffic congestion was seen on streets in Bengaluru and other cities with office-goers getting back to work, PTI reported.

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has said that bus services will be operated between 5am and 9pm with all precautionary measures, and 4,500 buses will operate in the city and suburban area.

Bengaluru Metro will operate from 7am to 8pm from Monday to Friday, with frequency of 5-15 minutes in peak and non-peak hours, and on Saturday, Sunday and general holidays it will be with increased or decreased frequency, depending on the situation.

Customers were seen in good numbers at hotels and restaurants across the city. Also, while bars will be open from Monday, pubs are still not allowed to operate.