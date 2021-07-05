Amul posts Rs 39,200 cr turnover for FY21

The total turnover of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, grew 2 per cent to Rs 39,200 crore despite the Covid-19 pandemic, its Managing Director R S Sodhi has told PTI.

Sodhi told PTI that the growth slowed down during the last fiscal but he expects sales to bounce back in the current financial year.

“We achieved two per cent growth in turnover during the last fiscal year to Rs 39,200 crore,” he said.

Pointing out that sales of its branded consumer products — fresh milk, cheese, curd, butter milk and paneer — rose 8.5-9 per cent, he added that ice cream sales slumped by 35 per cent primarily due of the nationwide lockdown during summer.

Household consumption of milk and other dairy products remained strong but the demand from hotels, restaurants and cafeterias (HoReCA segment) was severely affected, he said.

“We expect to return to higher double-digit growth during the current financial year,” Sodhi said.

GCMMF has an installed processing capacity of 360 lakh litre per day. The cooperative sells 150 lakh litres of milk per day; of which, Gujarat contributes around 60 lakh litres, Delhi-NCR 35 lakh litres and Maharashtra 20 lakh litres, he added.

It also sells milk in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata.