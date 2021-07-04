D-Mart posts 31% jump in Q1 revenue to Rs 5,032 cr

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the D-Mart retail chain has announced its Q1 FY22 results, reporting that its standalone revenue from operations rose 31.27 per cent to Rs 5,031.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Revenue from operations for the company stood at Rs 3,833.23 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.

Its total number of stores as on June 30, 2021, stood at 238.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Avenue Supermarts said that the “meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, to, inter alia, consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.”