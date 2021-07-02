Pizza Hut, KFC among 45 new retail brands at Urban Square, Udaipur

Bhumika Group, one of the leading real estate developers in North India, has announced that Pizza Hut and KFC have leased out space at mixed-use development Urban Square in Udaipur. Pizza Hut has taken up 1600 sq ft and KFC 2600 sq ft, the company said in a statement.

“At Urban Square, we strive to offer the finest of the world to the people of Udaipur regularly. The mall is experiencing a surge in lease activity, demonstrating the area’s potential. We have a good brand mix; in the last few months, we’ve added more than 45 new brands,” says Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Bhumika Group.

Spread over an area of 1.8 million square feet, Urban Square includes office spaces, a five-star hotel, service apartments, and a world-class shopping mall with leading global brands such as Adidas, Puma, Asics, Shoppers Stop, Inox, Marks & Spencers, Tata Westside, Tata Zudio, Reliance Trends, Adidas, Puma, Asics, F-Bar, Holiday Inn, etc. already signed and many more under finalization.

The project has a mall positioned as an ‘All Under One Roof’ with lifestyle retail, along with a food court, a state-of-the-art multiplex, gaming zone, a bowling alley, and many more entertainment options. The development also includes Grade A commercial office space, commercial serviced suites, and a 5-star hotel.