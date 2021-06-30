Karnataka govt mulling over unlocking malls: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said today that the state government is considering opening Bengaluru malls, subject to a few conditions, and a decision in this regard will be taken soon. “Malls (Shopping Centres) association members have met me. I will discuss with my cabinet colleagues. We are discussing giving certain concessions with some conditions. No decision has been taken yet,” Yediyurappa told PTI.

“I have told them that I will discuss with my cabinet colleagues, and take a decision soon,” he added.

Malls may be allowed to operate with riders after July 5, when the current Covid “Unlock” guideline comes to an end.Under the “Unlock” guidelines that are in place in most parts of the state, several sectors have been permitted to operate but air-conditioned shops, shopping complexes, malls, are still not permitted to function.

Earlier in the day, the Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) members met Yediyurappa and requested him to allow shopping centres to be opened from next week.

G M Nandish, manager, Garuda Mall told mediapersons,“We have said not to impose restrictions limiting it from 9am to 6pm as it won’t be useful, and allow mall to open from 9am to 9pm. We have also assured following all protocols with regard to safety, security, social distancing, sanitisation among others.”

Requests have also been made to waive the rent or licence fees in government buildings.”CM has sought time for a couple of days and that he will discuss with Ministers and officials,” he added.