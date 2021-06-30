Flipkart inaugurates ‘women-only’ fulfillment center

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart today announced the launch of its grocery services in Coimbatore with the opening of its first fulfillment centre (FC) in the region to meet the growing demand for groceries online. The opening of this facility also bolsters Flipkart’s supply chain in the South India and will create thousands of direct and indirect employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. Spread across an area of over 1.2 lakh square feet, the newly built facility will generate direct employment for nearly 1,200 people while encouraging local entrepreneurship. Flipkart, under its initiative Vividhta, will turn this facility its only FC to be almost entirely run by women, who constitute 90% of the overall workforce.

Flipkart has set up a creche facility at the centre and will offer transportation and meals to all its employees to enable them to work effectively. The new fulfilment centre (FC) will further augment Flipkart’s capabilities to cater to more consumers, including millions of first-time e-commerce consumers from the South region. Flipkart has also introduced multiple language access for consumers, to provide a native language experience. Interestingly, over 52% of Flipkart consumers are from tier-II and beyond cities, a testament to the growing adoption of e-commerce services. This will be Flipkart’s second grocery facility in Tamil Nadu after Chennai and ninth in the South.