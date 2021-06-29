WFH culture pulls up Snapdeal home category sales

E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal has just shared its home category sales numbers, which have grown by 70 per cent since March 2020. COVID induced lockdowns and the work from home situation has made the value e-commerce player see growth predominantly in the kitchenware and home improvement category products, which saw a 50 percent and 100 percent jump in demand respectively.

The home category has seen a steady expansion in the last three years on Snapdeal. However, the Snapdeal customers have bought more home decor and home improvement items since the lockdown started last year. This demand for items was not only from metro cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, but more substantially from places like Srinagar, Udaipur, Guwahati, Bhopal, and Mangalore. More than 75 percent of the products were shipped to non-metro addresses. On average people bought items in the range of Rs. 400-900.

In the last year, Snapdeal has also doubled down on adding more home category sellers and manufacturers, with a majority of them coming from popular hubs like Jaipur, Panipat, Ludhiana, Rajkot, Moradabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chennai.