Firework launches shoppable video format for brands, retailers

Firework, the interactive short-form web story video platform that allows users to engage and convert website visitors, has now — as part of its open web initiative — launched a new shoppable video format. As part of the new initiative, businesses and brands can sell their products through shoppable videos and livestream. Firework has launched their livestream and shoppable video capability with India’s first livestream sale, which is scheduled for June 30 at 2 PM and will showcase more than 15 brands across various categories offering massive discounts and giveaways.

Firework is ubiquitous with its open web presence, drawing more than 100 million unique viewers each month in India alone and over 300 million globally. Now with their unique livestream and e-commerce capabilities, brands will be able to build their ecommerce ubiquity based on Firework’s open web shoppable videos debut. With Firework’s livestream and shoppable videos, brands or ecommerce platforms can host a livestream and sell products on their own website.

Sunil Nair, CEO, Firework India, when reporting this development said, “There is a significant shift in the way people across the globe and India shop today. The pandemic influenced irreversible change in consumer habits and online shopping have replaced brick-and-mortar stores. However, for consumers a ‘serendipitous store – like’ shopping experience is what is missing from online shopping. Brands which are able to effectively offer the joy of brick-and-mortar shopping to an online shopping experience, will emerge as the winners in this space.”