FHRAI seeks deadline extension for new FSSAI invoicing regulation

The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has made a representation to food safety regulator Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) to extend the deadline for mentioning FSSAI License number on bills given by food business operators, according to a PTI report.

Earlier in June, FSSAI had mandated Food Business Operators (FBOs) to mention FSSAI license or registration number on cash receipts or purchase invoices with effect from October 1, 2021.

FHRAI has requested the regulator to take into consideration the pandemic-hit industry’s ongoing crisis and the additional expense burden that businesses would have to incur to implement new systems, including the printing of new receipts, invoices, bills, cash memos and updating of the software, PTI said.

“FHRAI appreciates the FSSAI’s endeavour to set up a robust customer grievance system in the country. This will also improve the overall awareness of the FSSAI and its underlying objectives of creating a safe and hygienic ecosystem for FBOs,” FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli was quoted as saying.

While this is a great initiative, he pointed out the severe operational challenges food service businesses are facing as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

“During such times of deep crisis, the implementation of this order would entail a lot of additional expenses on businesses… Hence, we request the FSSAI to extend the timeline for implementation of the order until such time that some normalcy returns to the sector,” Kohli said.