Do not dilute draft e-commerce rules: CAIT to Govt

Domestic traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged the government not to dilute the draft of e-commerce rules under any pressure of foreign-funded online firms, according to a PTI report.

In a note to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CAIT claimed it has been observed that voices of terming the rules as stringent is being created.

“In the wake of expected pressure tactics of foreign funded e-commerce companies against the draft of e-commerce rules…(we urged) him (prime minister) to ensure that no dilution is made in draft of e-commerce rules under any pressure,” PTI quoted the industry body as saying in a statement.

The draft rules after examining the suggestions and objections should be notified without any further delay, it added.

It alleged that unethical and law violating business practices of foreign funded e-commerce companies has forced closure of a large number of shops in the country.

“Traders of India are not against e-commerce but are of the considered opinion that e-commerce is the most promising business avenue of the future, and traders should also adopt it as a stream of their business beside conducting business activities in their physical shops,” it said.