D2C wellness brand Auric raises USD 2 mn in pre-Series-A funding round

Mass-premium D2C Ayurveda-based contemporary health and wellness brand Auric has raised USD2 million in a pre-Series-A funding round co-led by Venture Catalysts, Cactus Venture Partners, and 9Unicorns. The funding round also saw participation from other investors such as Karthik Bhat via AngelList and Capital-A (Manjushree Ventures).

Auric aims to break into the lucrative USD 5 billion Ayurveda & supplements industry by championing an array of top-notch consumer products. As part of its product portfolio, Auric now has a unique range of Ayurveda-inspired, Coconut-water based drinks for Beauty & Wellness drinks for healthy skin, Balanced Weight & Stronger Hair being some of the examples. The company has also launched Ayurveda-based Hot Beverages such as Moringa Masala Tea, Turmeric Coffee & Ashwagandha Hot Chocolate.

Speaking on the successful fundraise, Deepak Agarwal, founder of Auric, said, “Since our inception three years ago, we have been steadfast in our mission to introduce Ayurveda in the daily lifestyle of millennials. We are wholeheartedly committed to the idea of empowering the country’s millennials with ancient wisdom that works for them. This timely fundraise will indeed prove instrumental in bringing us one step nearer towards reconnecting the Mind, Body & Soul of people around us.”