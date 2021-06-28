boAt launches millennial-focussed personal grooming brand

Lifestyle consumer tech brand boAt has announced its entry into the personal grooming category with the launch of MISFIT, which will offer innovative unisex grooming appliances such as beard trimmers, shavers, groomers, among other products.

Positioned as a new-age, self-care and grooming brand with an influential motto of Never Fit In, Misfit offer exciting and aspirational lifestyle products that promise to give salon-style finish at home. With MISFIT, boAt is looking to introduce an exciting range of grooming and personal care products that are innovative and value-driven for both men and women.

boAt has already launched the T200 grooming kit and is expanding its brand portfolio with the all-new T50 standalone trimmer. T50 comes with skin-friendly titanium-coated blades which are corrosion-resistant and offer a smooth and safe trimming experience absent of any roughness, scratching and irritation on the skin.

“After having established our leadership in earwear and wearable category, we are all set to strengthen our lifestyle portfolio under the ‘MISFIT’ brand. With MISFIT, we want to bring in a fresh approach to the personal care category by designing products specifically for the Millennials,” Aman Gupta, co-founder, boAt said, remarking on the foray into the grooming category.