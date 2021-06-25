Retail management platform Anystr takes new leap for growth

Anystr.com, brainchild of a dynamic entrepreneur, Ratul Sethi is a leading retail management platform, which works towards helping local retailers to get in sync with their customer’s expectations and fulfil their requirements. The brand has grown immensely under his leadership and is now looking to grow further and aims to become a retail solution for India’s 800 billion retailers’ marketplace.

The brand is all geared up to introduce itself with a fresh new perspective and a profitable approach towards the retail industry now. Anystr.com is also coming up with a khata system that will help the retailer manage customer khata directly from the app with WhatsApp payment reminders. Anystr offers retailers with assistance across various verticals like an online platform web presence to their customers, real-time inventory to manage the store inventory without any hassle with a simple inventory management system, online billing with payment gateways, delivery schedule or express delivery, online order management to manage the orders and counter sales.

With Anystr.com, the customer does not have to physically go to the local shop as the order and re-orders can be placed without any interaction/visits to physical stores. It is an easy and user-friendly interface similar to most popular delivery apps. The focus of the brand is to offer the best services online and as per user’s convenience as it provides them with an easy-to-navigate portal for all their retail requirements.