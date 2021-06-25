Paytm Mall EOSS promoting Made-in-India brands, MSMEs, state-run emporiums

Paytm Mall is showcasing traditional fashion apparel and accessories from MSMEs, Made in India brands and government-run emporiums in the End of the Season sale from June 25 to June 28.

The company has offered discounts between 50% to 80% on over 3 lakh products in fashion apparel, footwear and accessories. Moreover, the platform has also partnered with Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and Induslnd Bank for exclusive cashback deals.

Abhishek Rajan, COO, Paytm Mall said, “Our collection at this End of Season Sale is an eclectic mix of fashion apparel from international brands as well as the best Indian handicrafts & handlooms have to offer. We are providing sellers, artisans, MSMEs from across the country, our technology, potent distribution network, & reach to help them expand their business through our efforts. Our best-in-class services including the Easy Returns policy make the online buying experience seamless and hasslefree.”

Exclusive deals and services ordered from Paytm Mall App offer free shipping and an exclusive 14-day easy return facility. Some of the leading brands participating in the EOSS include Puma, Spykar, Cover Story, Van Huesen, Peter England, Fossil, Campus, Sparx, Khadim’s, among others. The sales promotion will also be showcasing new ‘work from home’ and athleisure collections from various brands.