Tanishq launches anti-microbial jewellery as stores re-open

Leading jewellery retailer Tanishq has introduced antimicrobial jewellery in certain markets as a pilot project. Currently, the range is available in stores across Chennai and Lucknow, with further launches planned in Kolkata, Hyderabad followed by other key markets. Antimicrobial jewellery is being offered in certain categories such as chains and rings, which feature specially coated layers that self-disinfect the surface and impede any further microbial growth.

Simultaneously, Tanishq has also announced re-opening of its vast retail network of 365 stores across 216 towns in accordance with all the regulations mandated by various state governments.

Ajoy Chawla, CEO- Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited said, “Safety, care and rebuilding confidence is our biggest priority as we restart operations.”

Tanishq remains committed to being the safest retail spaces for customers and has taken drastic measures such as deep cleaning measures, advanced technology air purifiers to filter out viruses and bacteria, to ensure the safety of in-store staff, karigars and customers, the company said. The brand is also adhering to the practice of double masking and has inoculated 100% of its retail staff. It has also mandated N95 masks for employees as well as customers for a safer shopping experience.

In addition to in-store experiences, customers can have the option to use a hybrid model to select jewellery pieces either through appointment booking or video calling. They can select their jewellery either through Virtual Try-On or on Endless Aisle and pay from their homes by using the safe payment option of Pay from Home and get Home delivery of products, the company said.