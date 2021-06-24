Hikvision launches enhanced HikCentral Professional 2.0 video security solution

Prama Hikvision, India’s leading video security solution provider, has announced the launch of newly updated HikCentral Professional 2.0 security software (HCP 2.0), which blends feeds from multiple systems onto a single platform. HCP 2.0 can be configured to link video security devices, alarm and access control systems, and more, including third-party systems through the OpenAPI – for easy centralized management of a variety of security and business applications.

In addition to the security industry, the company extends its reach to Smart Home Products and Solutions, Industrial Automation, and Robotics to achieve its expansion plan. The endeavour is to provide superior pre- sales and post-sales service through collaboration with local distributors and its allied partners. Building on innovation and research and development initiatives, Prama Hikvision is committed to provide high quality products with agile technical support serving a large network of dealers and system integrators across India, through its 51+ branches and a motivated workforce of 2700+ employees. It has India’s largest and most advanced ‘Make in India’ manufacturing facility near Mumbai.

Frank Zhang, President of Hikvision’s International Product and Solution Center, said, “This is an important release for us, and a significant leap forward in our security management software offerings. HikCentral Professional 2.0 will help our customers manage a variety of activities seamlessly on one platform. We’re excited to see the value it delivers.”