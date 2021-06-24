VegEase expands across NCR with premium cart-at-home service

Fresh produce retail platform VegEase is launching its services in UP and Haryana, including at Manesar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida. Buoyed by growing consumer demand in the NCR region, VegEase is evaluating neighbourhood cart placement locations in these cities in UP and Haryana to offer its premium cart-at-home service. The cart-at-home model has seen tremendous success in NCR as VegEase, with customer base doubling in just one month in April 2021, has seen its business expanding at the rate of 100% every month.

Launched in January 2021, VegEase is a first-of-its-kind exclusive app that lets consumers shop for fresh and unadulterated fruits and vegetables from the comfort of their homes.

Elaborating on up the startup’s expansion plans, VegEase founder Mayank Chaurasia said, “Our expansion plans are spurred by the market response to VegEase. We are heavily focused on constantly improving customer satisfaction. Our guarantee of timely delivery and self-pick options for increased transparency reassures customers of our commitment to them and drives high performance benchmarks. Our success metric on returns is the industry’s lowest at 0.25%, as against industry average of 2-3%”.

Since its inception, VegEase has achieved a turnover of INR 9 million, a customer base of over 15,000 in Delhi/NCR, with 5000 customers coming on board in April and May 2021 alone. By the end of 2021, VegEase will be operational across all major metros in south and west India, with a targeted turnover of INR 40 million in the current fiscal year.