Myntra expects 75 pc YoY traffic jump in July EORS

Fashion e-tailer Myntra expects traffic on its platform to rise by about 75 per cent during the six-day End of Reason Sale (EORS) on July 3-8. The e-commerce marketplace is registering accelerated growth in first time-shoppers coming to the platform, including from tier II and III regions, as business recovers after the deadly second wave of the pandemic, PTI said in a report.

“With the post lockdown phase getting eased up in stages, we were aided by tailwinds for article types like- Dresses, Shirts, Casual Shoes, Women’s Heels, etc. scaling up as compared to the month of April. However, recent trends (especially mid-May mid-June) indicate a growing demand for certain categories and accelerated increase in first time-shoppers coming on Myntra, including from tier II and III regions,” PTI quoted Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram as saying.

Over 3,000 fashion and lifestyle brands are expected to feature in the upcoming EORS.

Nagaram said that the upcoming edition of EORS would act as a catalyst to the entire fashion ecosystem that is on a recovery path. Myntra expects to ship over 15 million items, 40 per cent of which is likely to be delivered to tier II cities and beyond, he said.

“Traffic to the platform during the six days is expected to rise by about 75 per cent over the previous edition of the sale held in June last year, with a projection of over 3X demand over BAU (business as usual),” he added.

Nagaram sees categories such as ethnic wear, kids wear, beauty and personal care, and casual wear contributing about 50 per cent of the overall demand for this EORS, with other western wear, footwear, sports and accessories also chipping in.