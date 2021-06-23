No need for disclosure of flash sales from e-comm players: Govt of India

No need for disclosure of flash sales from e-comm players: Govt of...

The union government has stated that it will not seek disclosure of flash sales from e-commerce players to regulate the fraudulent sale of goods and services, but will take appropriate action as per the law on consumer complaints.

Discount sales that benefit consumers will continue, but not fraudulent flash sales on e-commerce platforms, the government said, adding that the e-commerce companies and retailers need not be “anxious” about the draft rules.

Ban on fraudulent flash sales, mis-selling and appointment of chief compliance officer/grievance redressal officer are among key amendments proposed to the Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules, 2020.

“We are not going to seek disclosure of flash sales. We are with sales that benefit maximum consumers. If someone wants to complain, there should at least be a provision,” Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary in the Consumer Affairs Ministry told journalists in a media briefing.

Consumer Affairs Ministry “will not regulate” the trade on e-commerce platforms, she added.

“We will take action on fraudulent flash sales if we receive any complaints or CCPA (Central Consumer Protection Authority) can take Suo moto cognizance,” she said.

Referring to the ongoing concern among etailers on a proposed ban on discount-led sales, Khare confirmed that that discount sales will be allowed to continue. “Such competition actually helps the business overall to bring goods at better prices to consumers. We are not against that,” she said.