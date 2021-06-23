Amazon India hosting Small Business Days 2021 to propel customer demand

E-commerce major Amazon India will host ‘Small Business Days 2021’ from July 2-4, 2021, with the intention of generating customer demand for products supplied by MSMEs and supporting local economies, the company said in a statement.

The event will see participation from lakhs of manufacturers, small brand owners, over 1,000 startups and brands from Launchpad, 6.8 lakh women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli, more than 12 lakh artisans and weavers from Amazon Karigar and over 50,000 neighbourhood stores from the Local Shops on Amazon programme, the statement added.

Customers will have the opportunity to discover and purchase as well as enjoy deals and offer on products across categories, including immunity boosters, monsoon essentials, fitness supplies, sourvenir, handicrafts, etc. during the the three-day promotion.

PTI quoted Amazon India Director (MSME and Selling Partner Experience) Pranav Bhasin as saying that as India tries to get back on track post the impact of the COVID-19 second wave, the company is prioritising its efforts to help small businesses bounce back from the economic disruption.

“Towards this, we are hosting Amazon Small Business Days, to help generate customer demand for offerings from small sellers on the Amazon India marketplace, thus helping them to get their business back on track,” he added.