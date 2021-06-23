Ready for real customer experience rating?

TruRating, a customer experience and insights company with offices in London, Atlanta and Sydney has announced that it has collected over 200,000,000 consumer ratings – positioning it as the largest and fastest growing provider of verified customer feedback in the world.

TruRating is a technology company that specialises in customer experience insights for the retail industry. By asking a single question of each paying customer, TruRating provides feedback at a mass rate, combining payment authenticated responses with detailed transactional data. TruRating’s unique platform allows businesses to make smarter business decisions, in real-time, while simultaneously fuelling a trusted online recommendations platform. The company was founded in 2014 by then lawyer and consumer rights advocate, Georgina Nelson.

Making it true

Used by retailers including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Finish Line – TruRating is a graduate of the prestigious Mastercard Start Path program and has won more than a dozen business awards. These include Wired’s Top 100 Start-Ups, a Gartner Cool Vendor listing and most recently, Best Customer Analytics and Retail Insights Platform at the Vendors in Partnership Awards for the second year in a row.

Founded by consumer rights’ advocate and lawyer Georgina Nelson (an FDM Everywoman in Tech & EY Winning Woman), TruRating was built to solve a critical issue within the existing reviews and customer insights industries – a lack of accessible and representative information for consumers about businesses, due to dwindling survey response rates.

Partnering with international payment providers, Nelson set out to achieve what industry insiders said was impossible – a global feedback platform that would allow consumers to rate their experiences as they pay, using the payment device itself. By making it incredibly easy to feedback, TruRating connects businesses with thousands of their customers on a daily basis.