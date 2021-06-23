Wellbeing Nutrition raises USD2.2 million in Series A round

Organic and whole foods multivitamin nutrition company Wellbeing Nutrition has raised USD2.2 million in a Series A round led by Fireside Ventures. Kannan Sitaram, Venture Partner at Fireside Ventures, will be joining the company’s board.

Integrated pharmaceutical solutions & manufacturing company ACG also participated in the funding round.

The Mumbai-headquartered omnichannel company said that it will use the funds to strengthen research and development and create the next generation of nutraceuticals or nutrition, which will rely on advanced nano technology, delayed release technology and sustainability to launch products, acquire talent, and create better reach.

Launched in 2019, Wellbeing Nutrition was founded by Avnish Chhabria, who wanted to provide organic, non-genetically modified vitamins and minerals that are not chemically synthesised. The company’s products are retailed through over 600 offline stores, online pharmacies and wellness e-commerce platforms in India.