Lenzing expands fibre ID technology to Tencel

The Lenzing Group has extended its fibre identification technology to TENCEL™ branded lyocell and modal fibres, solidifying its commitment to providing supply chain transparency along the entire textile production process. The successful launch and feedback from the industry on the system used for LENZING™ ECOVERO™ branded fibres, as well as the growing number of wood-based cellulosic manufacturers, encouraged Lenzing to further expand the technology for the TENCEL™ brand to ensure traceability of its products, the company said in a statement.

Lenzing’s fibre identification technology provides physical identification of fibre origin at different stages of textile products such as the fabric and garment level. This enables full traceability of the fibre, protects from counterfeiting and provides assurance to brands and retailers that their products are made from TENCEL™ branded lyocell and modal fibres. It also guarantees that the fibres are produced in state-of-the-art-production facilities that meet high standards for resource efficiency and environmental and social responsibility. This allows brands and consumers to have full visibility of how and where their products have been made.

Fibre identification will be a vital part of the fabric certification process within Lenzing E-Branding Service. As of November 2021, all fabrics will be tested for fibre identification, enhancing the security of Lenzing’s online services and testing facilities and increasing transparency and security between value chain partners. By the first half of 2022, additional services for brands and retailers will be integrated onto Lenzing E-branding Service.

“As the awareness of sustainability grows, we see the need to continuously improve transparency and traceability of our products, so as to make sure our brand credentials are well protected and trusted by industry stakeholders and consumers,” says Florian Heubrandner, Vice President Global Textiles Business at Lenzing AG. “By extending the TENCEL™ brand’s effort on supply chain transparency with our fibre identification technology, we hope to enable the textile industry to become more sustainable, as well as ensure our brand partners have the credibility to communicate their sustainability efforts and combat greenwashing.”

“Over the next few years, branded fibre products will employ fibre identification technology on a broader level, and, in time, it will be possible to real time track and trace materials through the supply chains. We hope that our success can provide the industry with an example of how innovation empowers sustainability and help to shift perception towards proven sustainable solutions,” comments Heubrandner.