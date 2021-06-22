Global beauty brand Benefit Cosmetics launches on Myntra-Mall

Leading fashion and lifestyle e-commerce marketplace Myntra has announced the launch of niche beauty brand Benefit Cosmetics on its platform. With more than 3,000 Brow Bars worldwide, and award-winning brow products, Benefit is the No. 1 Brow Brand Worldwide*, well-regarded for its creative packaging, quirky names and innovative beauty solutions.

Benefit Cosmetics will be a part of Myntra-Mall, India’s first digital mall offering the brand a unique platform to connect with its consumers right from launch.

Founded in 1976 by twin sisters, Jean and Jane Ford, Benefit is currently one of the fastest growing prestige beauty brands in the business with locations in over 59 countries across five continents and is part of the world’s leading luxury products group, Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH).

Commenting on the launch, Ayyappan Rajagopal, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “The partnership with Benefit Cosmetics is going to strengthen Myntra’s commitment to offer the best of international beauty products to our brand conscious customers. The association will enhance our proposition, especially in the higher end of the segment. We are delighted to bring millions of fashion- forward customers the access to the best of international range from Benefit Cosmetics.”

Benefit began its India journey in 2012, and is now present in 10 cities with 24 offline stores and nine Brow Bar Beauty Lounges in the country.

As a part of the Myntra launch, Benefit Cosmetics is offering all ‘Benebabes’ a flat 25% off on all products for just one day on June 22, 2021.

The Beauty and Personal Care category continues to gain popularity, and has been growing at over 80% YoY on Myntra, the company said. During the pandemic, the category witnessed a 26% surge in demand, of which 30% was registered from T2 and T3 markets, highlighting a strong base of brand conscious customers across these regions. Myntra’s upcoming edition of EORS (End of Reason Sale) will offer customers the opportunity to shop from over 500 brands in the beauty and personal care space.

*Based on estimated total global prestige brow product retail sales January – December 2020.