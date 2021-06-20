Global potential for Punjab, Haryana hosiery, sports goods: Amazon

E-commerce major Amazon India sees great demand from global markets for items such as hosiery, sports goods and other products, manufactured in Punjab and Haryana, the company said in a statement.

The company further said its flagship e-commerce exports programme ‘Global Selling’ lowers the entry barrier for micro, small and medium enterprises to expand their business and launch their brands globally from anywhere in the country.

With over 70,000 exporters from different parts of the country, the programme has emerged as an opportunity for businesses to grow, the statement added.

The exports programme has played a key role in helping thousands of exporters from across India sustain and grow their business while serving people globally during the last 18 months of the pandemic, PTI quoted Abhijit Kamra, Director- Global Trade at Amazon India as saying.

“We see great demand for products like apparel, hosiery, sports goods and others from global customers and for products manufactured across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

“We truly believe that with the right set of tools and technology offered by Amazon Global Selling, exporters in the region can create consumer facing global brands from right here,” he said.

MSMEs from key manufacturing and export clusters in Punjab and Haryana can now grow existing export businesses and start new ventures through Amazon’s Global Selling programme, the company said.