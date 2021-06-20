Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar steps down

Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar is leaving the company after spending eight years in at the online grocer as a leader and growth driver.

In an email to employees, Kumar said he will no longer be involved in the company’s day-to-day functions, but would continue to be a shareholder and board member.

“I haven’t known a life outside Grofers for the last 8 years. Most of my learning and growing up has happened here. In my mistakes, I never felt alone. And every time we made a dent, we shared success the same way. We have impacted the lives of millions of people and the opportunities that lie ahead are nothing but super exciting.[…] I have been reflecting on my life and personal ambitions for some time. And my decision to leave is the outcome of that. I want to wander again,” he wrote.

Grofers co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa called Kumar’s exit the “end of an era” for the company.

“Over the last few years, we ended up building many industry-firsts, growing from a small startup into one of India’s most loved grocery shopping platforms. None of this would have been possible without SK’s drive and determination, his unwavering commitment towards our mission, and the way he rallied our teams to move mountains, while delivering on the lowest price commitment to millions of first time internet grocery shoppers in India.,” Dhindsa wrote in a company blog.

“Over the last 6 months, SK had been yearning to invest in his own personal evolution – to grow beyond a growth driver to become a designer, enabler and coach. And diving deeper has convinced him that this is another area he can have a huge impact on, if he can build on it from scratch.

“I know SK has been pulling the weight on most of our sprints, but I also know he’s a marathon runner, and this time to go far, he must go alone. I am fully supportive of his decision. And wherever that may lead him on his journey,” he added.