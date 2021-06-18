Google’s first physical store debuts in NYC

Tech giant Google’s much-awaited first physical store has opened in New York City’s Chelsea, occupying a ground-floor space in the former Port Authority Building. Designed by architecture studio Reddymade, the 5000 sq.ft store interiors feature cork furniture and recycled materials.

“Thanks to everyone who stopped by our new Google Store in NYC. It’s a beautiful space and one of 215 retail spaces in the world with a LEED Platinum rating. Can’t wait to check it out next time I’m in town,” Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a tweet.

In a media briefing earlier this week, Google said it wanted to create a space where consumers could come and try all of its devices and services in a way that shows how they’ll work together in different places. The store has separate areas for consumers to see how the Pixel phone’s night sight camera feature works, or how the Nest hub smart screen works within a bedroom and allows users to answer a smart doorbell. Another room shows Google’s Stadia game service and how a customer might start a game on a phone then continue to watch on a big TV.

The company said that it hopes to learn from the store by seeing what consumers want and then building that into its products. It said it decided to open the store now because it saw pent-up demand for in-person experiences and that retailers in New York are seeing increased traffic.