IKEA to open 4 lakh sq.ft Bengaluru store this year 

Home furnishing retailer Ikea has announced the launch of its e-commerce services and mobile shopping app in Bengaluru.

This announcement comes close after opening the retailer’s second India store in Navi Mumbai in December 2020, and its recent online entry into Gujarat. IKEA’s Bengaluru entry is the first step in entering the market and marks a significant milestone in the Swedish retailer’s new retail direction which aims to bring it closer to where people are, with new touchpoints and services, focusing on both digital and physical formats with an omnichannel approach, the company said in a statement.

Ikea already has online presence in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara.

The Ikea online store will provide solutions, inspiration and ideas which reflect the home furnishing needs of the many people in Bengaluru. The newly launched mobile shopping app features product recommendations, ratings, and reviews, along with easier searching and browsing experience. Customers can also find a built-in barcode scanner which will help them learn more details about the products, including materials and dimensions.

Peter Betzel, CEO & CSO (Chief Sustainability Officer), IKEA India said, “Bengaluru is one of the largest home furnishing markets in India. We will bring a complete omnichannel offer to the market and are excited to take the first step now with the launch of our e-commerce channel.”

“We will also open a big store, close to 400,000 sq. ft. in Nagasandra within a year. The store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station, supporting faster and greener commute for the many people to the store. Over time, we will also open a city centre store within Bengaluru to be even more accessible and connect with many more people,” he added.

Over the next five years, across different IKEA businesses in Bengaluru, the company plans to engage around 2500 coworkers directly with 50% diversity across all levels and will generate close to 1200 indirect jobs linked with its business operations. IKEA works with nine Home Furnishing suppliers in Karnataka, including a social entrepreneur engaging 1200 local artisans, thereby increasing its local sourcing footprint in the state.

In May, the retailer announced expansion plans with an omnichannel approach, focusing on giving more options to consumers across India with both online and physical formats. The expansion will be through a combination of large format IKEA stores, smaller city-center stores, and online platforms. The company has been talking about building stronger digital capabilities to meet 100 million people in the coming years.