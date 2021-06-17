Flipkart opens 2.2 lakh sq ft fulfilment centre in West Bengal

E-commerce major Flipkart has set up a new fulfilment centre in West Bengal, its second-largest in the state, which will help in creating nearly 3,500 direct jobs. Spread across an area of over 2.2 lakh sq ft, the new facility in Dankuni will facilitate order fulfilment for Flipkart and Myntra, while bolstering the company’s efforts to ramp up supply chain infrastructure in east India.

The facility will also help thousands of sellers offer a wider selection and enable faster deliveries of customer orders within the region and neighbouring states while also helping create national market access, according to a statement.

“The new fulfilment centre (FC) will augment Flipkart’s capabilities to cater to more consumers, including millions of first-time e-commerce users in the East. With the addition of this new facility in Dankuni, Flipkart now has more than 10 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in the state alone and employs over 50,000 people across all these facilities,” a company statement said.

This is in addition to lakhs of square feet of warehousing assets from partner brands and engagement with over 9,300 Kirana delivery partners and 10,000 sellers from the region.

Over 52 per cent of Flipkart’s consumers are from tier-II and beyond cities.

Flipkart Senior Vice-President (Supply Chain) Hemant Badri said the company is strengthening its supply chain presence in West Bengal, and the latest expansion will help support small and medium businesses from the state while creating thousands of employment opportunities.

Earlier in June, the e-commerce platform set up a 53,000 sq.ft grocery fulfilment centre, in line with the company’s announcement in May to step up supply chain infrastructure for its grocery business and add over eight lakh square feet of space through five new fulfilment centres over the next three months.