The Thickshake Factory offers discounts for vaccinated customers

Foodservice chain The ThickShake Factory has launched an initiative with an aim of encouraging consumers to get vaccinated. All The Thickshake Factory stores in India are offering a flat 20% discount on the full menu for all walk-in customers who are vaccinated.

To benefit from the campaign — called Perks of Being Vaccinated — customers can avail the offer by simply scanning the QR codes that will be available at The Thickshake Factory outlets. Post this they will receive a unique code via SMS that can be redeemed by showing their vaccination certificates at the time of their final payment. The brand is currently running this campaign and promoting the same on all their social media platforms.

Speaking on the initiative, Yeshwanth Nag Mocherala, Co-Founder- The Thickshake Factory, said, “In our country’s fight against the pandemic, vaccination is an important step as well the need of the hour. As a brand we truly and deeply connect to our people and we are happy to contribute towards the greater cause in our unique way for the people we serve.”

Co-founder Ashwin Mocherla added, “We would encourage our customers and their loved ones to prioritize their safety in these perilous hours and get vaccinated at the earliest. We hope to bring a well-deserved smile to some faces with this initiative.”

The offer is currently available at all The Thickshake Factory outlets. The Thickshake Factory consumers can also avail various online offers from The Thickshake Factory and additional discounts/cash-backs from other partners.