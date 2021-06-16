FreshToHome revamps brand identity, launches campaign to push e-shopping

FreshToHome, which claims to be the world’s largest fully integrated online brand in fresh fish and meat e-commerce, has launched a TVC campaign titled “Apne Aap Se Ya FreshToHome App Se” designed to encourage chicken, meat, fish and seafood consumers to opt for a superior offering through the platform.

As a part of the TVC campaign, the company has launched three short videos, screened at one go, in a split-screen. The story revolves around the many challenges consumers face when they buy chicken, fish, or meat from the wet market and how FreshToHome presents a better option with its best-in-class products.

Conceptualized by the agency Action & Co, the campaign brings alive the fact that FreshToHome platform offers best-in-class products in all three categories – chicken, fish, or meat with super-quick delivery, cleaned, cut, and ready-to-cook, antibiotic-free, 150+ quality checks, and cold supply chain.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Shan Kadavil, CEO and Co-Founder, FreshToHome, said: “FreshToHome is a new-age brand that resonates with the changing needs of the young, urban Indian consumer. Through this TVC campaign, we want to go a step further and establish the brand as the facilitator of change in the online chicken, fish, and meat industry.”

The Bengaluru-based company has also revamped its brand identity. The new logo resonates with the young, urban Indian consumer with its contemporary look, feel and brings to life the core proposition of ‘freshness’ that the FreshToHome platform delivers in all its products, which are directly procured from farmers and fishermen and are 100% chemical-free.

Launched in 2015, FreshToHome offers over 2000+ varieties of products which can also be ordered through its mobile app. The platform has over two million customers and fulfils 1.6 million orders a month on average.