D2C beauty brand Pilgrim raises Rs 13 cr in Series A funding

Direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care brand Pilgrim has raised Rs 13 crore as part of its Series A fundraise. The round was led by Fireside Ventures, Rukam Capital, and founding teams of Boat, NoBroker, and the founder-CEO of Bewakoof.com, the company said in a statement.

The capital raised will be used for enhancing R&D capabilities, team expansion and brand investments, the Mumbai-based company said.

Pilgrim was launched in May 2020 by Anurag Kedia and Gagandeep Makker. The company claims to have registered an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 18 crore and is planning to expand its team by 50% during 2021.