Phoenix Mills vaccinates 15,000 personnel

Leading retail-led mixed-use asset developer and operator The Phoenix Mills Limited (PML) has organized one of the biggest vaccinations drives covering its employees, their family members, retail staff, contractual staff and third-party associates. The drive runs across PML’s pan India businesses spanning nine malls in six cities (Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai, Phoenix Marketcity malls in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai, Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow, Phoenix United, Lucknow and Bareilly and Palladium, Chennai), hospitality assets (The St. Regis Mumbai and Courtyard by Marriott Agra), residential (One Bangalore West & Kessaku in Bengaluru) and commercial properties (Mumbai: Art Guild House, The Centrium, Phoenix Paragon Plaza, Phoenix House; Pune: Fountainhead).

The vaccinations are being administered at PML’s facilities across India with the help of healthcare workers.

Commenting on the vaccination drive, Shishir Shrivastava, Managing Director, The Phoenix Mills Ltd. said, “The drive incorporates the highest quality SOPs to ensure the safety of our customers, retail partners, guests, residents and employees across all our properties. We are fully prepared to welcome our guests back to this new, safe shopping experience.”

Rashmi Sen, Chief Operating Officer, The Phoenix Mills Ltd. said, “We have successfully vaccinated 15,000 of our employees, associates and retailer staff through vaccination camps held at all Phoenix malls across the country and we are expecting to inoculate more people in the coming days.”

“Our malls have been following all safety, sanitization and crowd control protocols and furthermore, the customers will now be welcomed by our fully vaccinated mall staff thereby making the shopping experience safer and enjoyable,” she added.