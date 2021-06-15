Growel’s 1O1 Mall inoculates employees ahead of anticipated reopening

Ahead of the reopening of the malls under the Break the Chain order of the Maharashtra Government, Growel’s 1O1 mall, with support of the MCGM, has undertaken a COVID-19 Vaccination drive to inoculate all its employees and staff members.

As modern retail and retail real estate industries in Maharashtra awaits reopening orders by the state government, Growel’s 1O1 Mall has taken steps to ensure full compliance and a safe shopping environment for visitors at the shopping centre.

Speaking about the inoculation drive, Sachin Dhanawade – Chief Operating Officer (COO) Retail & Real Estate, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, which operates Growel’s 1O1 Mall in the Kandivali suburb of Mumbai, said, “With the support of MCGM, Growel’s 1O1 Mall has been facilitating the ‘drive-in’ vaccination centre for the public at large. Ahead of the reopening for utmost safety of our staff, we are ensuring every staff member at Growel’s 1O1 are vaccinated and customers can look forward to a super safe shopping experience at our mall.”

“Growel’s 1O1 has been at the forefront of implementing rigorous safety measures ensuring that the centre is 100% safe for both staff and customers. Among the various safety measures that have been taken at the mall, all contact points have been made contactless like sensor-based parking tickets dispenser, elevators buttons, washrooms taps and soap dispensers, and potable water spouts are also sensor based and contactless,” he added. Contactless billing and ordering by Dotpe application in the Food Court has been facilitated. A close check is kept to limit customer entries to maintain social distancing with ‘Social Distancing Officers’ and ‘special staff force’ deployed throughout the mall to assist customers. For emergencies there are isolation rooms, Ambulance and Doctor on call service, and formally trained First Aid Certified front line staff members will be available at all times, he informed.