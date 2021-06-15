ABFRL extends Jaypore portfolio into menswear

Jaypore, the omnichannel artisanal ethnic brand under the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) umbrella, has extended into the menswear category with its first-ever range of kurtas, indie-wear, shirts and trousers made from natural and sustainable fabrics. With over 240 styles, Jaypore will now also offer ethnic and everyday essentials in apparel, bags and footwear for men.

Commenting on the brand extension, Rashmi Shukla, Business Head, Jaypore said, “Jaypore is excited to enter the menswear category, and bring to it a freshness of design, crafts and fabrics. Menswear by Jaypore is an amalgamation of the rich heritage of India and the modern elements of essential wear.”

This collection will exclusively be available at Jaypore stores, and online at www.jaypore.com.

The entire range carries the brand’s characteristic elements with its focus on authentic craft details. Jaypore sources from more than 70 craft clusters and curates it on its website Jaypore.com, and three stores in Delhi and Bengaluru. The brand runs an eponymous brand called Jaypore and also aggregates other artisanal-based brands on its portal. Jaypore ships worldwide and has a global audience.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited acquired Jaypore in 2019 for Rs 110 crore with the intent of adding ethnic wear to its portfolio, thereby positioning itself as a complete Indian fashion retail conglomerate.