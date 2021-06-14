Shiprocket aiming Middle East market entry by year-end

Leading logistics and fulfillment solutions platform Shiprocket has announced that it will recruit 80 new professionals across India to bolster its existing team of over 500 employees over the next six months. The new hires will be in Engineering, Product, Logistics, Account Management, Sales, and Marketing departments. The DTC enablement platform also aims to hire 20 professionals across its Middle East offices with a vision to expand in next six months.

Over the last year, the company has increased its internal workforce by over 82% with more than 13% QoQ growth in the last quarter. The hiring process will take place across recruitment portals, personal networks, internal references, and third-party vendors. Shiprocket is currently conducting online interviews due to the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. The platform will recruit new talents based on multiple factors like skills, experience, and ability & willingness to grow, among others.

Speaking on the investment plans in HR,Saahil Goel, CEO, and Co-Founder of Shiprocket said, “Shiprocket has been growing its core business rapidly while also launching new product offerings over the past few months. To this end, we have been swiftly expanding our teams across functions to hire 80 people in India and 20 people across our Middle East offices to continue our plans of international expansion over the next six months.”

Incepted in 2017, Shiprocket works with MSMEs in the e-commerce sector, catering to D2C merchants in 220 countries. Currently, the company serves over 1 Lakh sellers in association with 20 courier partners.

The technology powers shipping and fulfilment for SMEs, D2C retailers and social commerce sellers in India. With 20 courier partners on board, the brand enables pan-India as well as international shipping deliveries. Its shipping solutions are available across over 29,000 pincodes within India and 220 countries across the world.

In addition to offering shipping services, the company also provides a technology stack to help retailers integrate their shopping websites on Shopify, Magento, Woocommerce, Zoho, and others for workflow, inventory, and order management.

Aside from being a shipping solutions provider, Shiprocket also serves as a Cash on Delivery payment gateway. The company recently ventured into the fintech space with their lending product ‘Early COD’.