Lingerie brand Clovia raises USD4 mn in Pre-Series C Round

Digital-first lingerie brand Clovia has secured USD4 million in a pre-Series C funding round from Golden Birch investments and SheCapital Venture Fund.

The fresh funds will be directed towards boosting the product portfolio via marketing and in development costs and also to expand sales channels to bolster topline sales, the company said.

Clovia also announced the appointment of SheCapital Venture Fund founder Anisha Singh to its Board of Directors.

“We welcome the trust reposed in Clovia by our new and existing investors. This funding puts us in a strong position to continue making an impact in 2021,” Pankaj Vermani, CEO and founder of Clovia was quoted as saying.

Clovia claims to have attained a 50% revenue growth in FY21 compared to the FY19 with 85% sales coming from online channels. Further, the company said that it had logged 6x growth in sleepwear and loungewear, and 3x rise in maternity lingerie and feeding nightwear. The retailer also claims to have achieved profitability post lockdown with double-digit EBITDA.

Founded in 2013 by husband-wife duo Neha Kant and Pankaj Vermani, Noida-headquartered Clovia products also retail through over 200 offline stores (including 13 EBOs) across 50 cities and towns in India.