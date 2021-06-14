DLF Malls reopen in Delhi, Haryana with ‘safety as priority’

DLF Malls has reopened its doors to customers in Delhi and Haryana with fully vaccinated employees, retail partners and staff. In addition to this, the malls will function as per the government set guidelines on social distancing, adhering to all restrictions, enabling the customers to shop in a secure environment, the company said in a statement.

DLF Avenue – Saket, DLF Promenade – Vasant Kunj, DLF Emporio – Vasant Kunj, The Chanakya- Chanakyapuri and DLF CyberHub – Gurugram opened their doors to the public on June 7. DLF Mall of India, Noida will open with the same safety protocols in place on the date specified as per the state government directives.

Commenting on the commencement of operations, Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail said, “We look forward to welcoming our customers back to our malls as we are fully prepared to open in adherence with the guidelines laid down by the MHA & local authorities. We are going beyond the requisites and leveling up all the necessary protocols in terms of our safety measures. In addition to this, each and every employee of the DLF Malls, retail partners and staff has been vaccinated; we have vaccinated over 10,000 associates, staff and partners and we will continue to do so. Our concentrated efforts to re-open our malls is our endeavor at accelerating another journey back to normalcy.”

The developer has also upgraded the features on ‘DLF Malls Lukout’ app. With features like “Shop Safe”, “Shop assist” and “Lukout Closet” the aim is to help and guide customers to maintain social distancing and experience a seamless shopping experience. The app will further assist one in pre-booking and pre-planning their visits and encourage contactless shopping and dining experiences in the properties. DLF Malls Lukout app will function as a one-stop solution with real time traffic, express check-in with safe pass, curb side pick -up and contactless dining.

DLF Malls comprises six premium properties and two luxury properties across Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh.