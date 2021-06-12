Licious raises USD65 mn in Series F round

Bengaluru-headquartered online meat and seafood brand Licious has raised USD 65 million from Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Brunei Investment Agency, Vertex Ventures, along with some angel investors, in a Series F funding round.

According to media reports, Multiples Alternate Asset Management has pumped in USD32 million, followed by Brunei Investment Agency and Vertex Ventures, with infusions of USD15 million and USD10 million, respectively. Bertelsmann Netherland, 3one4 Capital and angel investors, including Akshay Ghulati and Narshing Dass Makkar were the other investors in the round.

Licious has so far raised USD160 million to date in multiple funding rounds, including USD30 million in a Series E round led by Singapore-based Vertex Growth Fund in December 2019.

Founded in 2015 by Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, Licious operates five processing centres across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurgaon, and has over 90 delivery centres across all markets. The company operates on a farm-to-fork model, owns and operates the entire back-end supply chain, and controls a stringent cold chain to maintain the quality and freshness of its products.