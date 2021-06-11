Ikea to help India suppliers transit to 100% renewable power

Home furnishings retailer Ikea is to launch a programme to help suppliers in India, Poland and China transit to 100 per cent renewable electricity. Under this initiative, the company would invest and support nearly 1,600 direct suppliers, the company said in a statement.

The retail major is striving for 100 per cent renewable energy throughout the entire value chain.

“The programme will be introduced in 2021 for suppliers in Poland, China and India, who represent three of IKEA’s largest purchasing countries, followed by a stepwise global rollout,” it said.

By switching to renewable electricity, these suppliers will save 670,000 tonne of emissions per year, which is equivalent to approximately three per cent of the total climate footprint of the the retailer’s value chain, Ikea added.

“India is one of IKEA’s largest purchasing countries, and we are excited to adopt this programme in this market,” PTI quoted Henrik Elm, Global Supply Manager, Inter IKEA group as saying.

“We have a long-term perspective and the financial strength to invest in activities and support our suppliers to have a positive impact on people and the planet. By working together, we can make renewable electricity both more affordable and accessible,” he added.