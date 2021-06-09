Select CITYWALK publishes detailed SOPs for retailers, visitors

Leading shopping centre Select CITYWALK, which reopened in part on June 7 after nearly two months of being non-operational, has pledged to adhere to following strict SOPs as per government directives to ensure utmost safety, sanitization and social distancing as required for the post-COVID-19 environment.

The detailed SOPs will cover requisite parameters across public spaces, retailer and visitor guidelines etc. Business hours at the mall will be limited to 10 am to 8 pm on an odd-even basis, with one half of the outlets open on odd days and the rest open on even days. This strategy allows a seamless transition to a gradual unlock with stringent safety protocols in place, the mall said in a statement.

Speaking on the reopening, Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director & CEO, Select CITYWALK said, “We welcome the government’s decision of easing down the lockdown and re-opening markets and malls. We are also mindful of the great responsibility and stringent measures required to operate a public space in these difficult times. Hence, we will be opening in a sustainable manner to ensure public safety. Keeping this in mind, the re-opening has been mapped out with extensive SOPs. We will also be working in tandem with our retail and other occupiers to ensure best practices for the safety of our visitors. Lastly, for a shopping centre to operate at an optimum level, many components such as Cinemas, Fitness, Cafes, Salons etc. have to be operational, which for the moment are not permitted to open. We are hoping that these restrictions will further be relaxed in the coming week(s).”

The retail outlets at the mall will be open on an odd-even basis. However, multiplex, salons, fitness centres and F&B outlets for dining will remain shut, as per the government directive.

There will be provision of temperature checks at entry points and masks will be mandatory for all visitors to the premises. The same rules will be in place for mall staff and retail operators. Sanitization will be maintained across all public areas and retail outlets, in the shopping centre shall be disinfected thoroughly with user-friendly disinfectant mediums such as Virex 256 and Oxivir Five 16 concentrate (Diversey) disinfectors. In coordination with retail outlets, all staff will have to wear face masks, and sanitizers will be placed at the entry of each store. Air conditioning will be maintained as per the CPWD guidelines with utmost precautions, the mall said.