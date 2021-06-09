HUL focussed on driving volume-led growth

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is watchful of the situation after the second wave of the pandemic but is confident of the medium to long-term growth prospects of the sector, PTI has quoted HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta as saying.

While discussing prediction of the third wave, Mehta told PTI that HUL’s focus would continue to ensure uninterrupted supplies of COVID relevant portfolio and meeting the demand arising out of evolving consumer needs.

“We remain watchful of the situation while focusing on driving volume-led competitive growth.

“Even though conditions will remain unpredictable and we will be living with the effects of COVID-19 for some time, we remain confident of the medium to long-term growth prospects of the FMCG sector,” he said.

“We are investing in building capabilities for channels of the future viz. e-commerce and modern trade and are co-creating differentiated offerings which are fit for the channel.

“We are scaling up the adoption of Shikhar, our eB2B app, to create a digitally wired customer ecosystem which will help in optimising space and speed up restocking,” he added.