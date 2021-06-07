Markets, shopping centres reopen in Delhi

Markets and shopping centres in Delhi have begun a cautious return to normality as they reopen today — on an odd-even basis — after being shuttered for nearly two months.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, appealed to people to continue following Covid-19 guidelines even as the unlocking process in the national capital begins.

Delhi Metro also resumed service with 50 per cent seating capacity and nearly half of its train fleet running from early morning.

PTI quoted Atul Bhargav, president of New Delhi Traders Association representing shop owners in Connaught Place, as saying that all arrangements were in place to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“However, the odd-even formula for opening retail shops is against our interests. We have enough space here in Connaught Place and most of the shopkeepers and their employees have already got the jabs. The government should treat retail and wholesale sectors differently,” Bhargav told PTI.

On June 4, Kejriwal had announced several relaxations in the ongoing lockdown that was imposed on April 19, saying that the Covid situation was improving and the economy of the city needed to be revived.