Parle enters branded wheat flour category, launches Parle G Chakki Atta

Leading biscuits and confectionery manufacturer Parle Products is expanding its portfolio with the launch of ‘Parle G Chakki Atta’, the company said in a statement. By tapping into the flour category, the company aims to capture urban and rural markets with 100% wheat atta, with a mission to deliver healthy and authentic atta. Distribution of the new product has already begun in northern and western parts of the country, the statement added.

Parle’s venture into the new category is in line with being agile on marketing strategies while also capitalizing on hygiene and convenience factors that has become a priority in today’s environment.

The company is aiming to ride on the ‘Parle G’ brand recall and goodwill to make successful inroads into the branded wheat flour category. Parle G Chakki Atta is currently being launched in the north and west zones of the country under 3 SKUs — 2kg, 5kg and 10kg — with competitive pricing.

Mayank Shah, senior category head, Parle Products, said, “Branded wheat flour is one of the largest segments in the foods industry and the majority of the demand is currently being met by local mills or neighbourhood chakkis. The urban markets lead in the consumption of packaged atta making it largely an urban phenomenon. But with the onset of the pandemic, the need for hygienically ground wheat flour and an assurance of trusted brand is driving consumers in the tier II and III cities to switch to branded atta. We aim to reach the remotest household in the country to provide hygienically ground atta and help consumers switch to healthy options.”