Nykaa enters home improvement category with Nykaa Fashion Home

Multi-brand e-commerce platform Nykaa has announced the launch of Nykaa Fashion Home, a new virtual décor store offering home improvement products and solutions.

Nykaa Fashion Home will offer the latest in kitchen essentials, dinner & serve-ware, furnishings, décor accessories, bath products, storage must-haves and home improvement solutions.

The curation features an exciting mix of homegrown and international brands such as Portico, D’décor, Meyer, AA Living, Mason Home, Ellementry, Rosemoor, Décor Remedy, among others. Care has been taken to ensure a versatile range of offerings available to consumers through a seamless online and in-app shopping experience. In addition to home solutions, Nykaa Fashion Home will also host specialized content, visual inspiration and videos to guide shoppers through the nuances of interior styling and handy hacksfor the house-proud.

“We are excited to launch Nykaa Fashion Home for our shoppers who see their homes as a reflection of their personal style statement. The curation, discovery, inspiration, and convenience that have come to define the quintessential Nykaa Fashion experience will now transcend to our offering for home, complete with styling guides and customized content. Our curations for Nykaa Fashion Home reflect the latest trends of the season and we’re excited for our shoppers to begin discovering the products and brands we have lovingly put together for them”, says Adwaita Nayar, CEO, Nykaa Fashion and Founding Team Member, Nykaa.

Nykaa Fashion, launched in 2018, is the multi-brand ecommerce fashion offering from Nykaa, India’s leading beauty & fashion destination. Headed by Adwaita Nayar, the Nykaa Fashion website and app is focused on being discovery-led and ‘high on style’ with a carefully curated collection of 1000+ Indian and global brands across clothing, accessories and footwear. The Nykaa Fashion offering spans womenswear, menswear, kidswear and luxe categories. In addition to its multi-brand platform, Nykaa Fashion has a strong portfolio of consumer brands: RSVP, Mondano, Likha, Twenty Dresses and most recently acquired Pipa Bella.