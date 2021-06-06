TCPL launches online-only premium coffee brand

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has announced its entry into the premium roast and ground coffee segment with the launch of ‘Sonnets By Tata Coffee’, a range of microlot coffees that are limited edition offerings and are processed in a distinctive manner.

The range includes four microlots available in customisations across roast and grind levels and with distinctive aroma and flavour profiles.

Through ‘Sonnets By Tata Coffee’, TCPL is targeting the customers seeking a special coffee experience, the company said in a statement.

“This launch strengthens Tata Consumer‘s product portfolio and marks its entry into the premium coffee segment,” said TCPL, which aspires of being a “formidable player” in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) category.

The new brand will be retailed only on online platforms, marking TCPL’s entry into the D2C space in the coffee segment.

PTI quoted TCPL President (Packaged Beverages) for India and South Asia Puneet Das as saying, “Our goal is to influence India’s coffee culture by introducing high-quality Arabica coffee beans and make it the go-to choice for the well-travelled global Indian.”