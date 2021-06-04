IKEA enters Gujarat with online store, shopping app

Leading omnichannel home furnishings retailer IKEA has announced the launch of its mobile shopping app and e-commerce offer in Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara.

These new customer meeting points will offer more than 8,000 home furnishing products, along with practical solutions for the home.

Making the announcement, Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Manager, IKEA India said: “We will offer the full range of IKEA products and solutions for every part of the home including bedrooms, kitchen & dining, living, outdoors, workspaces etc. for the many people. As we continue to battle the global pandemic, many people are shopping online, and we are happy to bring home furnishings closer to more people in India and enable them to shop safely from their homes.”

IKEA will deliver to all pin codes in these three cities. Deliveries can be arranged to most locations within seven days of placing the order. The online store will offer 1000 products priced below Rs.200. Prices of all products will be same across India, both in offline and online stores. To be affordable to many more customers, IKEA has been lowering prices on some of its popular products as part of its New Lower Prices initiative over the last year.

The newly launched IKEA app boasts of product recommendations, ratings, and reviews, along with easier searching and browsing experience. User feeds will be personalized with images and products based on their interests and purchases. Customers will be able to browse offers on the app along with special discounts for IKEA Family members. Customers can also find a built-in barcode scanner which will help them learn more details about the products including materials and dimensions.

In May, the retailer announced expansion plans with an omnichannel approach, focusing on giving more options to consumers across India with both online and physical formats. The expansion will be through a combination of large format IKEA stores, smaller city-center stores, and online platforms. In the coming year, IKEA will open two city stores in Mumbai and open up the Bengaluru market in a phased manner. The company has been talking about building stronger digital capabilities to meet 100 million people in the coming years.

IKEA India opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018. The Navi Mumbai store opened in December 2020 and two city centre stores will open in Mumbai during 2021. The retailer has online presence in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara.