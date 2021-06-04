Lotus Organics+ announces collaboration with Exclusive lane.com

Premium organic skincare brand Lotus Organics+ has collaborated with online handicraft retailer ExclusiveLane.com to promote eco-friendly best practices on World Environment Day. A digital campaign will run on social media platforms of both the brands to create awareness amongst their respective audiences on how these brands are engaged in sustainable practices to protect the environment.

Elaborating on the collaboration, Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, says, “With environmental concerns being more and more relevant, actions from socially responsible brands can heavily affect consumer behavior. We are glad to collaborate with Exclusive lane.com, a niche lifestyle brand that shares our values on sustainability and the protection of the environment. With this endeavor, we intend to join hands with similar niche brands on a regular basis, thereby giving them a bigger platform to address environmental concerns.”

ExclusiveLane.com offers a wide variety of products ranging from lamps, vases, clocks, wall decor, trays, studio pottery, tea lights, and much more. Many of these products are made with eco-friendly and biodegradable materials by rural artisans and the online store provides them dignity of labour, means of earning their livelihood and preserving their traditional forms of art and craft.

Lotus Organics+ social media campaign in collaboration with ExclusiveLane.com goes live on world environment day on 5th June 2021. Both brands turn World Environment day into an occasion to create meaningful engagement with their audiences through social media posts, stories, and IG sessions to create awareness.