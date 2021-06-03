Flipkart expands grocery supply chain infra with Patna Fulfillment Center

E-commerce major Flipkart has launched grocery services — with the opening of a fulfillment center — in Patna, in line with the company’s announcement in May to step up supply chain infrastructure for its grocery business and add over eight lakh square feet of space through five new fulfilment centres over the next three months.

With the help of Flipkart’s newly launched and dedicated grocery fulfillment center in Patna, the marketplace will bring the ease of online grocery shopping to users in Patna as well as those in neighboring cities of Gaya, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga and Samastipur through a satellite expansion marketplace model, the company said.

The Patna grocery fulfillment center is spread across an area of nearly 53,000 square feet. “The facility has also created over 700 direct and indirect job opportunities, leading to a boost in local employment and economy. Sustained growth in Flipkart’s grocery business also boosts the local food processing industry, resulting in massive support to Indian agriculture and small & medium farmers,” the company said.

Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President – Grocery, Flipkart, said, “Customer safety is at the center of the Flipkart group’s efforts, and in line with this, we have launched grocery service in Patna and neighboring towns. Flipkart has leveraged its partnerships on-ground and is working with its marketplace sellers, MSMEs and brand partners, to ensure timely availability of essential products for consumers. We have also enabled contactless payments so that consumers can purchase their daily essential needs in the safety of their homes.”